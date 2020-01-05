What you should know about this year's flu virus

The holiday season has come and gone, but the flu season is alive and well.
And it began early this season, with cases seen in Walker County as early as October. This flu season is on track to be on par with the 2017-2018 season, which resulted in over 80,000 deaths nationwide — 12,000 of which were in Texas. The season has also been highlighted by an unusual predominance of Type B, an especially contagious and dangerous strain, accounting for 68% of flu infections.
“We have probably seen more cases of the flu this season than ever before,” Huntsville Memorial Hospital doctor of internal medicine Sujesh Pillai, M.D. said. “We have just recently seen the intensity pick up, with many people in the hospital sick with the flu. Type B has been especially infectious and the nationwide vaccine has not been as effective.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control, there have been at least 6.4 million flu illnesses, 55,000 hospitalizations and 2,900 deaths from the flu so far this year. Texas has also been the third most impacted state nationwide with widespread, high flu activity. Additionally, Texas is leading the nation in pediatric flu deaths, with 8 of the 27 cases, 72% of which are related to Type B.
“Both the young and elderly are especially vulnerable to the flu this season,” Pillai added. “Those with respiratory issues or compromised immune systems are vulnerable as well.”
A study done by Walgreens examining the flu season ranked the Beaumont-Port Arthur area as No. 3 in the most recent Flu Index, while the the Tyler-Longview area was ranked No. 8. Both regions overlap with Walker County. Central Texas and Houston have also been heavily impacted.
“Luckily, we have not seen any deaths in Huntsville or Walker County,” Pillai added. “We hope that this remains true, but with our large population of the elderly, it is hard to determine.”
Although only 50% of Americans receive a flu shot each year, 61% of Americans received theirs in 2019, with an additional 31% planning to this month. The number of flu shots administered for this season already outnumbers the total for last season. It is not too late to get vaccinated for the flu and the vaccine is the best way to prevent infection and potential complications.
“Vaccines are developed based on the previous season, but we never know how the virus will mutate or which strain will be predominant the next year,” Pillai added. “However, you still want to ensure you get the vaccine. Another issue we have seen is that the test to determine if you have the flu is only 50-70% effective, so the rate may be inaccurate and some people may be going home untreated or undiagnosed.”
In addition to vaccination, other safety measures that can be taken to prevent catching the flu include, washing your hands, covering sneezes or coughs, not touching your face, avoiding those who have the flu, staying home if sick and avoiding large groups.
“Even if one catches the flu with the vaccine, their symptoms and length of the illness will be much less severe,” Pillai said. “We believe the illness will peak in the next month and hopefully the season will end in March, but the flu has been seen through May.”
Flu shots are available at local pharmacies though March.
