West Sandy Community Association awards scholarship

Josephine McMahon is the recipient of the annual West Sandy Community Association and Robert Ellington Memorial Scholarship for 2021.
McMahon is a senior at Alpha Omega Academy and will be attending Texas A&M University, majoring in agri-business. She then hopes to attend occupational therapy school. She has been an active member of Walker County 4-H sewing, cooking and horse clubs for 11 years. McMahon also played volleyball, basketball and softball at AOA and is an active member of high school rodeo.
The recipient is a member of the National Honor Society and has maintained a perfect 4.0 grade-point average. She is the daughter of Dave and Kelli Wells McMahon.
McMahon is the first recipient of the WSCA and Robert Ellington Scholarship with a long family history of continued life in the West Sandy community. McMahon’s maternal grandfather, grandmother and paternal grandmother attended the Wooten School, which was the first school located in the West Sandy community. The school consolidated with the San Jacinto School in 1913.
The former San Jacinto School currently operates as the West Sandy Community Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.