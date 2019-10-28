Methamphetamine and a hypodermic needle were found on a suspect during a warrant arrest Sunday afternoon in Huntsville.
Police were alerted to a couple attempting to move a 1992 Honda Accord that had run out of gas near the West Hill Mall, located in the 300 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway around 4 p.m. Officers say after providing assistance and speaking to the couple, they ran the name of the woman – identified as Autumn Turner, 25, of Conroe – where warrants for driving with an invalid license and failure to appear appeared.
While placing Turner under arrest, authorities say she informed them that she had approximately one gram of methamphetamine and a hypodermic needle on her person.
“Our officers did a great job providing assistance and noticing the warrants,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “Needles are always a dangerous item for officers to handle and they did a good job keeping everyone safe.”
Turner was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $2,000 in bond.
