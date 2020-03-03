Xanax, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine were found in the vehicle of a sleeping driver Monday evening in Huntsville.
Police were called to the Smiley’s gas station, located in the 200 block of FM 247 around 5:30 p.m., when they received reports of a woman passed out in her vehicle. While speaking to the driver – identified as Jillian Lopez, 37, of Fulton – officers say she was disoriented and repeatedly fell asleep.
During a search of the vehicle, police say they recovered 0.1 grams of cocaine, 2.5 grams of methamphetamine, five grams of heroin, four grams of Xanax and five grams of crushed-up opioids.
“This was quite a large yield of drugs in the vehicle,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “I am happy we recovered the substances before anyone on the road was put in danger.”
Lopez was arrested and charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated. She is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $25,000 in bonds.
