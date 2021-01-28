Week-to-week statewide price average up a penny as supplies grow, demand drops

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.13 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cent more than on this day last week and is five cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.
Drivers in Walker County are paying an average of $2.13 per gallon. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.31 while drivers in the Sherman-Denison area are paying the least at $2.01 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.42, which is two cents more when compared to this day last week and nine cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Drivers in Texas continue to see gas prices increase even as demand for gasoline fell across the country and regional supplies grew, according to data from the Energy Information Administration. Increasing crude oil prices compared to the beginning of the year continue to keep retail gas prices elevated to March 2020 levels. Oil prices have been increasing due to optimism surrounding COVID-19 vaccines and the market’s hopes of renewing demand later this year. An additional factor contributing to crude price increases is a production cut by OPEC+ led by Saudi Arabia.
“Even as demand for retail gasoline remains relatively low when compared to this time last year, pump prices across Texas inched up week-to-week,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “With the hope of increasing demand for gasoline later this year due to the recent rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and production cuts by OPEC+, crude oil prices are holding steady above $50 per barrel. Crude oil makes up approximately 55 to 60 percent of the total cost drivers pay at the pump for gas.”
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking 2nd lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.
