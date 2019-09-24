One of Huntsville’s top private employers moved forward with the second phase of bankruptcy proceedings in an Irish court on Monday.
Oilfield service company Weatherford International, which is incorporated in Ireland but employs nearly 200 employees at its equipment facility in Huntsville, filed for a type of bankruptcy protection known as a "scheme of arrangement.”
Under Irish law, the filing triggers a 100-day protection period from creditors while a judge reviews the company's reorganization plan.
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Weatherford stated that the company will continue normal operations while the Irish case remains pending. The company stated in the filing that it expects the scheme of arrangement in Ireland to mirror an approved Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan filed in the United States.
According to The Houston Chronicle, a bankruptcy judge in Houston issued a Sept. 11 order accepting Weatherford's Chapter 11 reorganization plan in the United States. The U.S. plan gives the struggling oilfield service company access to $600 million in credit and the ability to issue $1.6 billion of notes that will be used to pay down debt.
Weatherford is one of the largest multinational oilfield service companies providing innovative solutions, technology and services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates in over 80 countries and has a network of approximately 650 locations, including manufacturing, service, research and development and training facilities and employs approximately 26,000 people.
Headquartered in Switzerland but with its principal offices in Houston, the struggling oilfield service company has not made a profit since the third quarter of 2014.
