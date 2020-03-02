A handgun was reported stolen from a vehicle Friday night in Huntsville.
Police were called to a home in the 200 block of State Highway 75 north around 7:30 p.m. Friday, after a victim reported a vehicle burglary. Authorities say between 5-7 p.m., an unknown suspect entered the unlocked vehicle and stole a Taurus 9 mm handgun before fleeing the scene.
“I want to remind the public to lock up their vehicles,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “It is also important to lock up your firearms in a safe place to keep them out of the wrong hands.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.