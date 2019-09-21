City leaders can see the light at the end of the tunnel.
With groundbreaking for a second bond project scheduled for next week, city leaders are nearing the end of a $73 million water and sewer bond project, which officials claim is under budget and on track for completion within the coming months.
The majority of the Proposition 3 projects, which was approved by voters in 2016, are scheduled to be completed by the end of the year, as water projects are all nearing 80% completion.
The most visible of the projects — a new 2.5 million gallon elevated storage tank on Veterans Memorial Drive is expected to be completed by November 2019, as crews finish painting the interior of the bowl.
Water system improvements, in addition to the Veterans Memorial storage tank, include renovations to the Palm Street Water Plant, a new pump station and 2 million-gallon ground storage tank near the intersection of Highway 19 and Highway 30 and larger water lines to connect the modern facilities with the existing ones. Those projects are all expected to be completed by the end of the year.
Water distribution system modifications will separate the city into two pressure planes, designed to keep the pressure even throughout higher and lower elevations. Additionally, the A. J. Brown Wastewater Treatment Plant will receive a complete renovation and the Elkins Lake Dam lift station is being reconstructed on-site.
The A.J. Brown project will be the final project to be completed, as the $20.7 million project holds a July 2020 completion date.
“The vast majority of all the concrete has been poured,” said Jordan Hibbs with Enprotec/ Hibbs & Todd, Inc., the company managing the project. “The contractor is currently working on the electrical and setting a lot of the equipment and electrical panels. Most of the buildings have been built.”
The next bond project — Proposition 1, which will provide new police and fire stations — will break ground on Wednesday.
