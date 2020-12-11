TRINITY – For 37 years, the Trinity River Authority’s Trinity County Regional Water Supply System has provided safe drinking water to the cities of Trinity and Groveton; the Westwood Shores Municipal Utility District; and the Trinity Rural, Glendale and Riverside Water Supply Corporations on a wholesale basis. The contract between the Authority and those customers is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2020.
The majority of those contracting customers have elected not to renew their contracts. Each of the contracting customers have alternate sources of water supply, which they use as their primary source.
As a regional system, TCRWSS depends on multi-party participation in order to be financially sound and viable. For many years, the system has seen decreasing utilization.
The Authority and the system’s customers attempted to reach an agreement for continuing service for over a year. In July and August, 2020, the Authority wrote the customers seeking their commitments. In order to function economically, the system’s total commitments must equal or exceed one million gallons per day (MGD). The Authority established a Sept. 10, 2020 deadline for customer commitments. Ultimately, the system’s customers would not commit to take one MGD on an ongoing basis.
In order for the system to furnish affordable water, its customers must commit to purchase a total minimum volume of one MGD. The Authority only received two commitments for about 10 percent of what is needed to operate at an economically feasible level.
Negotiations failed to produce agreements to keep the system in operation. The Authority stands prepared to provide services to its constituents in East Texas in the future should they be required.
