A fundraiser to give back to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice is right around the corner.
The 11th annual Walker County Warrior Banquet will be held on Jan. 23 at 5:30 p.m. at the Walker County Fairgrounds, with the purpose of raising funds for wounded veterans. To date, the event has raised over $2 million.
“I served in Vietnam and I was wounded in battle,” event organizer Tom Fordyce said. “I toured the Center for the Intrepid at Ft. Sam Houston in June 2009, where many wounded in the wars were being held. We realized we needed to do something to give back, so we held our first banquet the next year.”
Fordyce, who is also involved in the Mighty Oaks Warrior Program, stives to help veterans dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder. MOWP has facilities across the country where veterans can go to recieve treatment and training to fight the illness.
“There is no cost for those who attend the program,” Fordyce added. “The funds we raise from the banquet go directly to the veteran and their family. We take no expenses or overhead out and we’ve done it since day one.”
General James Conway, the 34th Commandant of the Marine Corps will serve as the event’s keynote speaker. Conway was the commandant of the Marines during the Gulf and Iraq Wars, with over 40 years of service.
“Conway is a great American hero and veteran and we are very happy to have him speak for our event,” Fordyce said. “I believe those who attend will walk away inspired and find his speech very fascinating.”
Registration and the silent auction kick off at 5 p.m., with a ribeye steak dinner and all the fixings served at 6 p.m. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by a live auction.
“We will have some great items up for auction, including a vacation, furniture and handmade products,” Fordyce added. “Walker County has always been very supportive of our veterans, and it is unfortunate that our veterans are being underserved by their government. We are here to ensure that they are never forgotten and I hope to see many in the community to support them.”
Tickets to the event will be $50 per person or $350 for a table of eight, with corporate and platinum sponsor tables available. Tickets are available at The Trailer Store, located at 660A Interstate 45 N., and the H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum, located at 463 Highway 75 N., in Huntsville. A limited amount of tickets will be available at the door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.