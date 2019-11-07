Huntsville has crowned a new superstar.
James Sanderson, a 68-year-old singer/songwriter and Vietnam War Veteran was presented with $2,500 and a recording contract in front of the Old Town Theatre after winning the Huntsville Superstar finale October 19. Sanderson was also a contestant in last year’s competition.
“Music has been a therapeutic tool for me and has always brought light to my life,” Sanderson said. “I began playing guitar at 9-years-old with my father who taught me everything I know. At age 16 I became a music director of a baptist church in my hometown.”
Sanderson was born and raised in the West Texas town of Big Spring. Shortly after graduating high school, Sanderson enlisted in the military and was sent to Vietnam in 1970.
“I was a Lt. Colonel in the Army, working as a radio operator during my year in Vietnam at 19-years-old,” Sanderson added. “I saw some devastating things over there. My commanding officer was shot out of the sky, I saw atrocities and even soldiers going crazy after not receiving letters. Wartime is devastating and I have no idea why I was spared.”
After serving a year in Vietnam, Sanderson spent a year working in Germany, until he was given the choice to stay in another year or be honorably discharged. Sanderson chose to return home.
“I realized that the Army was not my forte and I wanted to return to civilian life,” Sanderson said. “After returning home, I worked on a ranch in Navasota with my childhood friend, until 1977 when I moved to Huntsville to become a correctional officer.”
Sanderson spent 15 years working for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, while spending nine years directing music at his church. At the same time, Sanderson was struggling with the memories of the war he had returned home with.
“I have struggled with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and major Depressive Disorder since I returned from the war,” Sanderson added. “I have received in-patient treatment for PTSD three times. Music has been a blessing and therapeutic for me. The last time I went for treatment, I joined the VA band, which was a blessing to entertain my fellow veterans during their own struggles.”
While working through his struggles, Sanderson began to enter national singing competitions with Veterans Creative Arts Festival, where he won several medals, placing second in 2010 in the rhythm and blues category and first place in 2011, with his single ‘Even Still.’
“While receiving treatment in 2011, God spoke to me and said I need to pull myself out of depression and share my music,” Sanderson said. “That year, I released my album ‘Even Still,’ with 15 original songs.”
Sanderson said music helps him cope with his memories and pulled him out of depression.
“The most important things in my life are my salvation, my two sons who I spend a lot of time with, music and my country,” Sanderson added. “Music helps me enjoy life more and see the good in the world.”
Sanderson will return to treatment for 60 days on Monday. He said the last time he went to treatment, both music and Cognitive Perspective Therapy were beneficial to him.
“Because of the therapy I received last time, I am going into this treatment with much more optimism,” Sanderson said. “CPT helps replace the negative thoughts and nightmares with positive thoughts and actions.”
Sanderson specializes in multiple musical genres, including country, rhythm and blues, gospel and soft and classic rock.
“This competition win really meant everything to me and I am so grateful for the voters and judges for naming me the winner,” Sanderson added. “I will be singing and entertaining until my last breath.”
