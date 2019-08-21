Officers are on the lookout for a suspect they say entered a vehicle at a Huntsville apartment complex and stole a wallet.
Police responded to the report at 1879 Apartments, located in the 5000 block of Sam Houston Avenue, Tuesday morning. Officers say the vehicle had no signs of forced entry, and were told the victim’s wallet containing an identification card, bus pass and credit card was stolen, along with a gate key for the apartment complex. The key was found a few yards away next to another vehicle.
“The victim locked his door as we always recommend, but this will not prevent all theft,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “Citizens should refrain from leaving valuables in their vehicles when they are unattended.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.