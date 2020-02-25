A Louis Vuitton wallet containing credit cards and an identification was stolen from a vehicle Monday morning in Huntsville.
Police were called to a home in the 3100 block of Molly Drive around 11:45 a.m., after a resident reported the theft. Officers say around 3 a.m. Monday morning, the victim’s Ring doorbell picked up lights from the vehicle, and captured video of an unknown suspect entering the vehicle and stealing the wallet.
“We are hoping to take a closer look at the vehicle and observe activity on the cards,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “I want to warn the public to always lock your vehicles and keep your valuables with you.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.