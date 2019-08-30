Police are searching for a suspect they say broke into a vehicle and stole a wallet containing money and credit cards Thursday morning in Huntsville.
Authorities were dispatched to a residence at 107 Brunch Avenue around noon on Thursday, when a victim reported items stolen from his vehicle. Officers say the vehicle was burglarized between 10:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Thursday.
Police reported no signs of forced entry, but the victim said there was a new crack in the windshield. The victim’s wallet containing $300, multiple credit and debit cards and his identification was stolen.
“Even if for this short of a period, do not leave valuables in your vehicle,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “Always lock up and keep an eye out for suspicious activity.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
