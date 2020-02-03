A wallet containing several credit cards, cash, gift cards and identification and a laptop were stolen from a vehicle Sunday at a Huntsville apartment complex.
Police were called to The Arbors Apartments, located in the 500 block of Bowers Blvd. around 11 a.m. on Sunday. Officers say between 2 a.m. and 10 a.m., an unknown suspect gained entry into the vehicle and stole the items, valued over $1,000.
“We are currently investigating the incident and collecting evidence,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “I want to remind the public to always lock their doors and keep their valuables with them.”
