Police are investigating two separate vehicle burglaries that occured at local apartment complexes Sunday.
Officers were called to the Arbors Apartments, located in the 1000 block of Bowers Blvd. around noon on Sunday, when a victim reported the theft. Police say between 8 p.m. Saturday night and 11 a.m. on Sunday, an unknown suspect entered a vehicle and stole the victim’s wallet containing $130 in cash, Apple Airpods, another set of headphones, Rayban sunglasses and cologne.
In a separate incident, authorities were called to the Cornerstone Apartments, located in the 2200 block of Bobby K. Marks Drive around 2 p.m. Police say between 10 p.m. Saturday night and noon on Sunday, an unknown suspect entered the vehicle and stole the victim’s .45 caliber glock handgun before fleeing the scene.
“We are not sure if these cases are connected at this time, but we are continuing our investigation,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “The items have been entered as stolen and hopefully that will lead to a suspect.”
