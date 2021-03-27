Walker County’s unemployment rate rose again in February after declining through most of 2020.
The county’s jobless rate in February was 8%, up from 7.7% in January, according to information released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate jumped to 8.9% in the city of Huntsville, up from 8.5% in January.
“Although we saw a slight decrease in employment numbers last month, we still see strength in the Texas economy,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel.
Walker County added 120 jobs over the month of February, but at the same time saw its labor force increase by 203 individuals. Approximately 1,950 Walker County residents applied for unemployment benefits.
“Folks sitting out from unemployment are now entering the workforce, so the picture might not look as bright. However, in reality we believe that Walker County is moving in the right direction,” said Ray Hernandez, the president and CEO of the Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce.
Texas lost 27,500 total nonagricultural jobs over the month, the first decrease in ten months. That resulted in a slight bump in the unemployment rate to 6.9%. Private sector employment moved in the same direction with a decrease of 19,300 positions for the month.
In February, the professional and business services industry lost 23,000 jobs. However, trade, transportation and utilities gained 14,800, the tenth consecutive month of job growth in that sector, achieving positive annual growth for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. Leisure and hospitality lost 5,800 jobs during the month.
“Our workforce remains resilient and is made up of millions of Texans ready to work,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez.
The Amarillo Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) recorded February’s lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 5.1%, followed by the College Station-Bryan MSA and Austin-Round Rock MSA which were tied for the second lowest rate of 5.6%.
“Texas employers continue working around the clock to open their businesses while safely serving all Texans in their communities,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “Even through the pandemic and unexpected winter storm, Texas remains resilient.”
