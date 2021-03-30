Walker County added 65 new community COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as active cases rose above the century mark for the first time in nearly a month.
An average of 22.5 new cases per day have been reported so far this week, making it the highest jump in new cases since the last week in February. The latest figures bring the total number of community cases to 6,486 and deaths to 70 since the virus was first detected in March 2020, according to the Walker County Office of Emergency Management.
An additional 51 deaths have been recorded within the local TDCJ offender population.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, approximately 8.61% of the Walker County population is fully vaccinated. Over 18% of the population has received at least one dose.
Those wanting to get vaccinated can register to receive the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine during a two-day event on April 6 and 8. To register visit walkercountyvaccinate.com. The vaccine is available thanks to a joint partnership with the office of emergency management, Huntsville Family Medicine and Huntsville Memorial Hospital.
