Voter turnout in Walker County during the first three days of early voting reached nearly 14% by Thursday evening.
The county recorded 4,721 early votes cast during the first three days of early voting by 5 pm. Thursday. The county has approximately 34,000 registered voters. The number of people who voted on Thursday was 1,442, according to figures from the county’s elections office.
Early in-person voting will resume today at the Walker County Storm Shelter from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., and will continue through October 30th. Election Day is Nov. 3.
