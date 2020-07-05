Walker County voter stands behind president despite global crisis

What a difference a few months can make.
The U.S. is radically shifted in the middle of 2020 from where things were in our society at the beginning of the decade. Americans are struggling with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Protests across the U.S. are forcing residents to reckon with the nation's history of abuse toward Black lives. And COVID-19 has turned a long-forecast economic downturn into the biggest drop in the global economy since the Great Depression.
The large-scale crises have forced some voters to rethink who they'll support on the local, state and national stage this November, while others have only strengthened their convictions based on elected officials' responses (or lack thereof) to the issues of the day.
For retired commercial roofer Larry Molitor, 72, of Huntsville, the ongoing struggles within the country have reaffirmed his commitment to President Donald Trump.
“He has had a gun held to his head, and I think that he has handled everything extremely well. If he didn’t act when he did, we would have seen hundreds of thousands of more deaths,” Molitor said.
However, Molitor noted that there was some overreaction from both the GOP and Democratic party.
“The liberals put the political factor in it, which was to discredit Trump and milk the economy of its money and resources,” he added. “If we can get the political factor out of the equation, we would be seeing this from a totally different outlook.”
Molitor represents the majority of Walker County, which has given the GOP candidate at least 60% of the vote in every presidential election since the turn of the century. However, this will be the first presidential election without straight-ticket voting, an option that was utilized by nearly 49% of those who voted in the 2015 election.
But, with a rebounding economy, Molitor believes that Trump will fare well in November.
“It has got to help,” he said. “I don’t know how the Democrats are going to turn that around, but they will try. The lawlessness and ruthlessness of the Democratic party and the extent they will go to make their point is unbelievable.
When asked who he will be voting for, the Walker County resident answered quickly.
“Trump of course,” he asserted. He has America in his heart and keeps America first.”
While the presidential election between Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will highlight the ballot, two of the three representatives for Walker County in Congress will face challengers.
Incumbent Senator John Cornyn either Mary Jennings Hegar or Royce West, while longtime Congressman Kevin Brady will be challenged by Elizabeth Hernandez.
The deadline to register to vote in the November 2020 election is October 11.
