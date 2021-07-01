Of all of the possible threats to the Texas wine industry, who would have thought that a record-setting winter ice storm would claim the most widespread damage?
Golden Oak Micro Cellar and Teysha Vineyards had just finished pruning their vineyards in mid-February, when winter storm Uri yielded catastrophic losses for Texas farmers. As harvest season approaches for the Texas wine industry, vineyards are beginning to see the effects of the winter storm and the grim reality for the 2021 season.
“I pretty much lost everything,” Golden Oak Micro Cellar owner Alex Bader said of his terroir Blanc du Bois grapes, which make up 50% of his vineyard and serve as a base wine for his selection of white blends.
“I lost vines and I lost pretty much all of the fruit,” he added.
Initially, Bader didn’t expect any losses due to his experience with the vine’s rigorous traits, however, the first signs of damage quickly emerged as the vineyard grew closer to the start of its season in early March.
“The first sign in our vineyard that we noticed was when we saw the red grape vines starting to have bud breaks and continuing into shoots, while all of the Blanc du Bois still looked dormant or was very hesitant to create those buds,” Bader said. “We basically went into a waiting pattern and it just manifested itself that from the onset of this season, you could see that the Blanc du Bois was struggling.”
There wasn’t hardly any bud-break at all among the Blanc du Bois grapes. Those that made it through, have already died by this point and, upon analysis, appeared to have simply dried up. Most of his losses are contributed to the freeze, although Bader did have some black and brown rot that he admits to not having stayed on top of.
22 miles north in Dodge, Teysha Vineyard owner Joe Zimmerman notes that the first signs of damage came immediately after February’s freeze let up.
“We started to see some splitting and fluid leaking from the trunk area, which is a red flag for us, and that’s when we started seeing some pretty substantial damage to our Blanc du Bois at that point,” Zimmerman said, adding that he’s lost roughly 70 percent of this year’s Blanc du Bois crop and 20 percent of his red Lenoir.
As for Bader’s selection of reds, things are looking promising for Golden Oak. The Lenoir is coming up seemingly unaffected, and while it’s still early to make a definite call, Bader expects that trend to continue for all of his red grapes, including his Merlot, Syrah and Camminare Noir, which make up about half of the New Waverly vineyard.
Both Teysha Vineyard and Golden Oak Micro Cellar will have to undergo replanting processes to gain back their lost vines from the freeze, which poses a problem spanning several years, as it takes at least three years for a new plant to produce usable fruit for wine production.
Until then, both winemakers will be turning even more-so towards the High Plains, where 85% of grapes produced, sold or used by the state’s industry are grown. However, the timing couldn’t be worse. After winter storm Uri, April’s hail storm and alleged drifting herbicide damage effecting 57 wine grape farms in the High Plains, Texas is facing a state-wide grape shortage.
Bader says he is fortunate to have a relationship with one vineyard in particular that has not sustained any damage to their grapes, and has been able to purchase from them at an un-inflated price to keep his production going. However, Teysha Vineyard has had a more difficult experience in finding grapes to fill his needs.
As a smaller winery in the midst of a shortage, Zimmerman has faced problems in competing with the larger demand of the Fredericksburg and Hill Country wine trail industries, especially as he’s seen prices inflating as much as 30% per ton. Though, he says his customers will not see that increase in cost translate over to the bottle prices in the Teysha tasting room.
“We try to keep our prices in check with the economy and where people are, so we have yet to resolve that,” Zimmerman said.
Now, Zimmerman is having to turn to unfamiliar areas for grapes, even going as far as out of state to make it through the year. However, his first priority is to use Texas grapes and wine.
“Most people come here specifically to drink Texas wines, but they fully understand that when times are tough, we have to do what we have to do to stay in business as well,” Zimmerman said. “I’ve had a lot of discussions with our customers about that and they’re fully supportive of us.”
2021 was supposed to be a year of expansion for Teysha Vineyards, especially since the recent weather and herbicide problems in the High Plains have exasperated the need for independence from the region, which typically supplies up to 70% of his vineyard’s volume. Growth is on the horizon for Teysha Vineyard, with plans of expanding their four acre vineyard to nearly seven, with the addition of Norante Noir and Camminare Noir grapes this winter.
“If we can do that, we’ll have quite a few tons of very bold reds to make wine with and do blending with,” Zimmerman said. “It’s going to be a game changer for Teysha at that point.”
