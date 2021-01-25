Walker County updates quarantine guidelines for employees

New guidance from the Walker County Commissioners Court will allow county employees to return to work as soon as seven days after exposure to COVID-19.
Under the updated guidelines, employees will be required to quarantine for 14 days if they have been in close contact or have had direct contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Health officials have noted that keeping employees without symptoms in the workplace raises the risk that they will spread the respiratory illness to the public and fellow employees.
Employees will be allowed to return after 10 days without a negative test or after seven days with a negative test, if given approval by the local health authority.
County officials noted that employees will be able to recoup lost pay for up to 80 hours while in quarantine.
In other business on Monday, county officials:
• approved $6,000 from contingency funds to repair a sprinkler head at the Walker County Storm Shelter.
• postponed a vote on repairs or the possible replacement of a chip spreader. Commissioner Bill Daugette said that the county has received nearly $125,000 from their insurance company that can be used towards repairs.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court is scheduled for Feb. 1.
