The Texas economic recovery sustained a setback in November as job growth slowed dramatically and unemployment surged far above the national rate.
According to a release from the Texas Workforce Commission, Texas private sector employers added 65,800 jobs last month, and the unemployment rate for November was 8.1 percent, up from 6.9 percent. The national unemployment rate was 6.7 percent in November.
Walker County saw a similar trend, with local employers removing 133 jobs in November as the unemployment rate jumped to 8.4 percent — the highest it has been since May 2020. The unemployment rate in Huntsville was 9.1 percent last month.
“We had an optimistic outlook for November and unfortunately that came to fruition,” said Ray Hernandez, the president and CEO of the Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce. “We just have to be mindful that we can’t always spend our dollars in Walker County, but when it is possible and the goods and services are available, we need to look for those opportunities to support local businesses.”
In November, the trade, transportation and utilities industry added 25,800 jobs. Leisure and hospitality added 20,400 jobs and construction added 7,500 jobs.
“Texas workers are innovative, determined and resilient,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “TWC continues to encourage all Texans to utilize employment resources such as WorkInTexas.com, the Skills Enhancement Initiative and Workforce Solutions Centers across the state.”
The Amarillo Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) recorded November’s lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 5.4 percent, followed by the College Station-Bryan MSA with the second lowest rate of 5.6 percent. The Austin-Round Rock MSA recorded the third lowest rate of 5.9 percent.
“The number of private sector jobs added over the month demonstrates the fact that our Texas employers are still continuing to safely open their doors and take care of business,” said Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “As 2020 comes to a close, my office will continue to serve as a frontline resource for our Texas employers ensuring our state and TWC services are available. Thank you to our Texas employers for your hard work and commitment throughout this past year. Let’s continue to make progress in 2021!”
