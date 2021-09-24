Gone are the days of growing unemployment rates. Walker County is transitioning into a job seeker's market.
Last month's unemployment rate clocked in at 6.1%, according to data from the Texas Workforce Commission. It's also the lowest unemployment rate that the county has registered since the full impact of the pandemic's grip wasn't fully seen until April 2020 when the rate reached 10.6%, according to the data.
Local employers continue to face staffing shortages, as hundreds of workers have left the market. According to the data, the civilian labor force in Walker County has shrunk from 24,324 at the start of the year to 23,797 last month. There are currently 22,345 individuals employed in Walker County.
The unemployment rate is 6.8% within the city of Huntsville — a 1.4% drop from the prior month.
Across the state, Texas has added 39,300 total nonagricultural jobs, making gains in 15 of the last 16 months. Texas added a total of 681,000 jobs since August 2020.
“The continued decrease in the unemployment rate and the positive job growth is good news for Texas,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “The demand for middle skills jobs -- those requiring less than a bachelor’s degree, but more than a high school diploma — continues to grow and TWC is committed to ensuring the state's workforce has the tools needed to succeed in these high demand jobs.”
In August, the Professional and Business Services industry gained 29,600 jobs over the month. Education and Health Services employment added 17,800 positions. Also of note, Trade, Transportation and Utilities added 7,100 jobs.
The Amarillo Metropolitan Statistical Area recorded August’s lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a non-seasonally adjusted rate of 3.6%, followed by the Austin-Round Rock MSA at 3.8% and Abilene, College Station-Bryan and Sherman-Denison MSAs each at 4.2%.
