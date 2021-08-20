Walker County saw a 0.8% improvement in its unemployment rate in July, reversing a mark that hasn’t been seen since the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to the Texas Workforce Commission, 1,644 Walker County residents are currently seeking unemployment benefits, a decrease of 192. The county added 79 jobs over July, while the labor force shrunk by 113 individuals.
The unemployment rate in the city of Huntsville is 8.2%, with 989 residents seeking benefits and 11,010 currently employed.
“I think there are several factors keeping unemployment rates higher than we want them to be, and the Delta variant is certainly playing a role,” said Ray Hernandez, the president and CEO of the Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce. “As businesses continue to open up and get the staff they need, then we will see those numbers start to tick back down. I anticipate positive movement over the next few months.”
The county and city’s rate remained above the statewide rate of 6.2%, which was a decrease of 0.3% points from June. Texas added 80,900 total nonagricultural jobs over the month, making gains in 14 of the last 15 months. Texas added a total of 714,800 jobs since July 2020.
"Texas has career opportunities for job seekers and the Texas Workforce Commission continues to provide and improve on programs and tools to help people succeed," said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. "Our resources, including our focus on ending the middle-skills gap in the state, help ensure skilled workers for every Texas employer and upward mobility and career opportunities for all Texans."
In July, the Leisure and Hospitality industry continued to grow, adding 20,600 jobs. Professional and Business Services employment gained 11,500 jobs over the month. The Manufacturing industry added 8,300 positions.
The Amarillo Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) recorded July’s lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 4%, followed by the Austin-Round Rock MSA at 4.2% and the Sherman-Denison MSA at 4.6%.
