Walker County reported 71 additional coronavirus cases Monday as the total number of community infections surpassed 1,500 countywide.
According to the daily update from the Walker County Office of Emergency Management, Walker County has 27th most coronavirus cases in the state, while neighboring Montgomery County has accounted for over 7,900 cases.
However, cases continue to drop across the Lone Star State, with 3,493 newly reported cases and 104 newly reported deaths statewide.
An estimated 59 percent (930) of the community cases of the virus remain active in Walker County, while only 20 percent of statewide cases are active. The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
Officials with Sam Houston State University have also confirmed 114 cases of COVID-19 from members of the university faculty, staff or student population.
Testing is available at the Walker County Fairgrounds today from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additional seven-day testing from 4-8 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to noon on weekends is being administered at the Huntsville Memorial Hospital Clinic. For more information on other local testing sites, go to www.COVIDTest.TDEM.Texas.gov.
Monday’s geographical case totals are listed below with the percentage of total county positives in parentheses:
▪ Huntsville: 927 (59.42%)
• New Waverly: 15 (0.96%)
• Riverside: 5 (0.32%)
• Precinct 1: 145 (9.29%)
• Precinct 2: 88 (5.64%)
• Precinct 3: 195 (12.5%)
• Precinct 4: 121 (7.76%)
• Unknown: 64 (4.1%)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.