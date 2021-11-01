HUNTSVILLE — Walker County has become the latest government agency to sign onto a massive settlement agreement with pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson over the state’s opioid epidemic.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a $290 million settlement agreement last week with Johnson & Johnson over what the state claims were deceptive marketing tactics that contributed to the ongoing opioid crisis.
The settlement agreement came after Paxton announced that Texas had joined a $26 billion multistate opioid settlement with McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, as well as Johnson & Johnson. The state is expected to receive $1.2 billion from the three other companies, bringing the state’s total to $1.5 billion.
Under the Johnson & Johnson settlement, Walker County is expected to receive $184,624, while the city of Huntsville has been allocated $80,373. The city of New Waverly will receive $2,562 and the city of Riverside will get $858.
All four companies have denied wrongdoing in the case. In a press release, Johnson & Johnson said the settlement is not “an admission of any liability or wrongdoing” and added that its prescription opioid medications — which are no longer available in the U.S. — accounted for less than 1% of total opioid prescriptions in Texas and the U.S.
The settlement money will become available to the state on Jan. 1, and Paxton said it will be used to help solve the opioid crisis.
From 1999 to 2019, nearly half a million people in the United States died from opioid-related overdoses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Opioid deaths nationally increased by 30% last year, Paxton noted Tuesday.
Opioids were involved in nearly 70% of all drug overdose deaths in Texas in 2018, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. The number of deaths involving prescription opioids declined by 4.6% that year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.