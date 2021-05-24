The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is about to get competitive - with wages.
After several years of championing for a comparable pay scale to the Huntsville Police Department, and other surrounding law offices, the Sheriff’s Office will have its way. Walker County commissioners approved the new salary structure on Monday that will increase salaries at the sheriff’s office by a combined $796,858 annually.
“For years we have had underpaid police officers and we continue to lose officers for this lack of pay,” Commissioner Ronnie White (Pct. 2) said, whose father served as the county sheriff for two decades. “What makes it different now is that we are not able to replace the officers that we are losing. We are losing people to HPD, OIG (Office of Inspector General) and the SHSU Police Department.
“Without law and order, this is not going to be a place where people want to live.”
County officials say that the pay bump will be funded out of reserve revenues for the remainder of this fiscal cycle and then come with a near 2-cent tax increase per $100 valuation next year.
“The problem I have with this is that we don’t know where this money is going to come from, and by passing this we are guaranteeing that we will be raising taxes with next year’s budget,” said Commissioner Danny Kuykendall (Pct. 1), who cast the lone vote in opposition.
Under the proposal, most deputies will see a 20-23% pay increase, with starting pay for a certified deputy moving to $55,160 — just above the $54,436 wage that is offered by the Huntsville Police Department. Administrators with the sheriff’s office will also see a large pay bumps, with county police chief Tim Whitecotton receiving a 16% raise to $102,000, while lieutenants and sergeants will see pay bumps above 20%.
Per state law, McRae’s salary can not be increased in the middle of a budget year.
“This proposal just puts us close to what officers with the Huntsville Police Department are being paid, and it’s not even their max numbers,” Whitecotton noted. “We didn’t shoot for the moon, I’m just asking to be comparable to the police department.
Employees at the Walker County Jail will see slightly smaller increases, with starting pay jumping from $16.17 per hour to $18.27 per hour. County officials noted that of the 32 full-time positions at the county jail, 29 of them have been hired since 2019.
“The jail turnover rate is shocking, but when you can go to H-E-B or Kroger and make more money as a cashier, then we have a problem,” McRae said. “This is something that we have kicked down the road for far too long.”
The Walker County Sheriff’s Office currently employs 14 deputies who patrol over 800 square-miles in three-person shifts. Patrol averages 25,000 to 30,000 calls per year.
“I think that the voters of our community are not going to have a problem with a 2 cent tax increase, as long as we are still able to provide the quality of service. Because, without this we are going to have to decide on which calls we respond to and which ones we don’t.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.