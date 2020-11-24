Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, more and more people are seeking COVID-19 tests in Walker County as some states require travelers to provide negative results and college students return home.
That has led to a surge of positive cases in Walker County, with the local office of emergency management reporting over 170 cases over the past two days — the largest surge since the first cases of the virus was reported in mid-March.
Officials say that citizens between 20-30-years old make up the largest group of confirmed positives, accounting for 26.75 percent. Those between the ages of 10-20-years old account for 13.62 percent, while citizens over the age of 60 account for only 16.53 percent.
The true number of infections is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Texas has risen from 7,680 new cases per day on Nov. 9 to 10,441 on Monday, based on data from Johns Hopkins University.
The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths increased from 96 to 144 per day during the same time period. Texas’ 21,049 COVID-19 related deaths to date are the second highest in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
The drug, called bamlanivimab, may help clear the coronavirus sooner and possibly cut hospitalizations in people with mild to moderate COVID-19.
State health officials have said only an extremely limited supply of the drug is coming to Texas.
