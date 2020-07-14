City, county and hospital officials are spearheading an effort to expand testing availability for COVID-19, with up to $2.5 million in federal CARES Act funding.
The plan — which is still in its infancy stage — would allow for free coronavirus testing five to seven days per week. Currently, Walker County only has five scheduled days for community COVID-19 testing, being provided through the Texas Department of State Health Service and the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
According to Commissioner Bill Daugette (Pct. 3) the initiative could be launched by next month.
“I think we need to have a program in place by August 1, with testing being conducted by the middle of August,” he said. “Huntsville Memorial Hospital will be driving the train, but it’s my job to get a plan together in the next 17 days that works for the county, city and the hospital.”
However, the CARES Act has some strings attached, which made some commissioners question the viability of a program that could require at least $1 million in county reimbursable funds.
“We have a lot of big projects going on right now, so I question if we would have the money to pay for it,” Commissioner Danny Kuykendall (Pct. 1) noted. “If we do this we are initially doing things out of pocket with local taxpayer money, which troubles me, especially if we aren’t sure when we are going to get it back.”
At its last three community COVID-19 testing sites at the Walker County Fairgrounds, local officials have tested an average of 279 people per day. The next scheduled date for community testing is July 22-23 and July 29-30 at the county fairgrounds.
No official action was taken, but Daugette was given authority to proceed towards establishing the program.
