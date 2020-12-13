Much of the nation will be taking a great leap next week, with the first wave of COVID-19 vaccines are set to be distributed. However, Walker County is not one of the counties that will be receiving vaccines during the first week.
224,250 doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine are set to be distributed to 109 hospitals in 34 counties across the state as early as next week. While it’s a movement that is inspiring hope that the end of the tunnel is not far off, health experts say that the pandemic is still far from over.
Decisions on how the vaccine will be allocated have been made by an Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel created by DSHS, and approved by commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD.
Phase 1A of the vaccine’s distribution will focus on first tier health care workers – hospital staff working directly with patients who are positive or face a high risk of infection – and long-term care staff working directly with vulnerable patients. EMS providers, home health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities will also be among the first tier to get vaccinated.
If there are enough doses, a second tier of health care workers will then be eligible for vaccination, including staff in outpatient care offices who interact with symptomatic patients and direct care staff in freestanding emergency rooms and urgent care clinics. Community pharmacy workers, public health and emergency response staff involved with COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, last responders such as embalmers or medical examiners, and school nurses will also be apart of the second tier.
Phase 2 distribution – focusing on “critical populations” such as individuals 65-and-older, those with underlying medical conditions and racial groups disproportionately at risk of infection – will begin after supplies build back up next year, and will be available through July 2012. Additionally, rural and underserved communities will be served by specialized vaccine teams at that time, while Phase 3 will tentatively cover the remainder of the Texas population from July through October.
As the vaccine that has been in the works since the pandemic’s beginnings in early March is finally coming to fruition, the population is now torn over whether or not they will opt to get vaccinated.
A survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that only half of Americans are ready to be vaccinated, while a quarter are unsure whether they will be vaccinated and the remaining quarter decidedly won’t.
Experts estimate that 70 percent of the population will need to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity. However, many remain skeptical to put their faith in the vaccine that was produced less than a year since the virus was discovered.
In a recent survey of the Huntsville-Walker County community conducted by The Item on Facebook, 55 percent of respondents, as of Friday, clearly expressed that they were ready to take the vaccine when it becomes available to them. Approximately 35 percent responded that they will not be getting vaccinated, while 10 percent were unsure.
“I understand that some folks fear the vaccine was "rushed" through the approval process, but what we're seeing is what is possible when science is made a priority and properly funded,” Leigha Larkins commented, noting that she will “absolutely” be getting the vaccine when available.
Billions of dollars in government funding has gone towards COVID-19 vaccine development, but a lack of evidence in safety and effectiveness due to limited results leaves many feeling uneasy.
“It was rushed through. We still don't know the long term effects of this vaccine. We only know that there aren’t any effects now. And unlike most vaccines, which contains a dead or weakened virus, the COVID-19 vaccine is known to alter DNA. I mean there must be some kind of consequence to DNA altering,” Sarah Yozviak responded.
Yozviak is referencing the new mRNA approach that has been used to develop the COVID-19 vaccine. While vaccines like the flu shot contain a weakened or inactivated germ to trigger an immune response in our bodies, the COVID-19 vaccine will not contain any traces of the virus at all. It will instead be the first to utilize a mRNA vaccine which, according to the CDC, will give instructions for our cells to make a harmless piece of what is called the “spike protein.” This protein is found on the surface of the virus that causes COVID-19 and will be recognized by the body as something that doesn’t belong, at which point the body will begin building an immune response and making antibodies.
According to the CDC, the benefit of mRNA vaccines, like all vaccines, is those vaccinated gain this protection without ever having to risk the serious consequences of getting sick with COVID-19.
Early data suggests that the two main U.S. options for vaccines – one, produced by Pfizer and BioNTech, and another by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health – offer strong protection against the virus. The Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine was endorsed by the FDA after a vote on Thursday, while Moderna is expected to follow soon.
No serious side effects have been uncovered so far. However, like many vaccinations, individuals can expect sore arms from the injection, and may experience fever or fatigue – signs that the immune system is working hard. Since the United Kingdom began mass vaccinations of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine Tuesday, two possible allergic reactions have emerged since the first day, and only time will tell what other risks could emerge.
“Being this is the first vaccine to ever use mRNA, I’m happy to sit back and watch others take it. With no long term testing available, I would like to see what happens over time and then decide from there if that is what I’m going to do. Being that this is a virus that behaves like the flu, there will mostly likely be mutations that cause the formula to be revamped regularly. Like the flu shot, I will gauge the effectiveness and decide if it’s worth it,” Jackie Langwell posted in the thread.
“That’s a hard no for me currently. I do understand the great achievements medical science has accomplished over the last decade, however, my trust is not with the current manufacturers. Historical data doesn't lie but people do, and will. Not enough is proven at this time. Maybe down the road a year from now, but not at this time for me,” Kenneth Head added.
Health experts say it is not surprising that people have doubts because it will take time for the vaccines’ study results to become widely known.
“Sometimes you have to ask people more than once,” said John Grabenstein of the Immunization Action Coalition, a retired Army colonel who directed the Defense Department’s immunization program. He said many eventually will decide it’s “far, far better to take this vaccine than run the risk of coronavirus infection.”
So far, nearly 290,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, 74 of which came from Walker County.
“As a high risk person, I will get it as soon as I can. There may be side effects, but the possibility of me struggling with COVID-19 is great, too,” Jerry Lynn Turner commented.
“I would rather take my chances with the vaccine than with COVID-19. Get the vaccine and get on with your life,” Jan Simmons agreed.
