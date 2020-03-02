Walker County resident wins Best of Show at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's Quilt Contest

Some people have hobbies like collecting stamps, building model ships or constructing train sets.
But Ann Moore of Huntsville has spent years cultivating her skills in quilt making. Those skills paid off Monday when one of her quilts received a Best of Show award at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s 2020 Quilt Contest,
More than 60 entries were received from quilters who reside in the designated 68 Area Go Texan counties and Houston-Area counties.
Moore won the Best of Show award in machine quilting, while also claiming the Best of Division, Judge’s Choice, Best of Go Texan and a blue ribbon.
The winning quilts will be showcased in NRG Center during the 2020 Rodeo, from March 3 – 22.
