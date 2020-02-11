Community members will have a chance to get to know several of the Republican candidates for the upcoming March primary at a candidate meet and greet.
The event, being held on Feb. 17 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the community room in the Huntsville Public Library, will feature the GOP candidates for Texas’ 8th Congressional District and district judge for the 12th Judicial District. Local incumbents will also be available for comment.
Two candidates will be challenging longtime congressman Kevin Brady in the GOP Primary — Kirk Osborn and Melissa Esparza-Mathis. The district includes areas of Leon, Grimes, Harris, Houston, Madison, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Trinity and Walker counties.
Also on the Republican Primary ballot will be an uncontested race for the district judge spot in the 12th Judicial District. Huntsville attorney David Moorman will be unchallenged on the GOP ticket and is unopposed in the November General Election. The judicial district contains Walker, Grimes and Madison counties.
He would replace current Judge Donald Kraemer, who is being forced to return due to age.
Also available at the GOP meet-and-greet will be Walker County commissioners Danny Kuykendall (Pct. 1) and Bill Daugette (Pct. 3), both of which will face Democratic challengers in the November election. Unopposed constables John Hooks, Shane Loosier, Steve Hill and Gene Bartee, along with Walker County Sheriff, Clint McRae and Walker County Tax Assessor-Collector Diana McRae will also be in attendance.
Early voting for the Republican and Democratic primaries will begin Tuesday, Feb. 18, with all early voting taking place at the Walker County Annex, located at 1301 Sam Houston Ave. in Huntsville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.