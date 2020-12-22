The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Walker County rose by 81 Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to at least 5,162. An additional 481 probable cases have been reported.
The death toll from confirmed cases held steadily at 33, after five additional cases were added the day earlier from the Walker County Office of Emergency Management.
The county office said 225 confirmed coronavirus cases are active cases of the potentially deadly virus, while over 5,260 cases are marked as confirmed.
With the state in the midst of an alarming second surge, Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday joined the ranks of governors receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on live television in hopes of assuring the public that the inoculations are safe.
Abbott, a Republican, said after getting the vaccine at a hospital in the state capital that federal health officials have urged governors to set an example. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey also received the first dose this week, while other governors have said they'll wait.
A resurgence of the virus in Texas has put the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients back over 10,000 for only the second time during the pandemic. Nearly 11,000 people were hospitalized in July during a deadly summer outbreak.
Abbott has said he won't impose new lockdown measures as cases climb.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe illness and be fatal.
