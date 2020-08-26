Texas reported 5,045 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and another 229 deaths from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The report comes with thousands of Texans being forced to evacuate their homes along the Texas Coast as Hurricane Laura approached. Health officials have urged families to hunker down in hotels instead of shelters and loaded disinfectants onto buses that shuttled families inland to safety.
Virus testing teams will also be deployed to shelters “as soon as practical," said Nim Kidd, chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
"The state and local governments are fully aware that they’re dealing with a pandemic while they’re responding to Hurricane Laura,” Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said.
Walker County has been one of many Southeast Texas counties that will be accepting evacuees, as they reported an additional 31 new cases on Wednesday. According to the daily update from the Walker County Office of Emergency Management, Walker County has the 25th most coronavirus cases in the state with 3,973 total cases. Neighboring Montgomery County has accounted for over 8,200 cases.
An estimated 61 percent (982) of the community cases of the virus remain active in Walker County, while only 20 percent of statewide cases are active. The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
Officials with Sam Houston State University have also confirmed 120 cases of COVID-19 from members of the university faculty, staff or student population.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
