Walker County on Wednesday reported 29 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.
The deaths were two men from Huntsville, one in his 70s and one in his 80s with underlying health conditions, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. However, the deaths have not been verified by a death certificate.
County totals are now 3,393 cases and 43 deaths since the first case in the coronavirus pandemic was recorded March 22. Approximately 61 percent of the cases have come from offenders within the county’s seven state-run prisons.
The Walker County Office of Emergency Management has reported 240 community cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day community case rate per 100,000 people is 328.8. The average cases per day over the last 14 days is 17.1.
There are 797 active community cases and 167 active TDCJ offender cases in the county, according to the emergency management office.
Testing is available at the Walker County Fairgrounds on Aug, 15, 18 and 25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additional seven-day testing will begin in Walker County on Aug. 17, with testing from 4-8 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to noon on weekends at the Huntsville Memorial Hospital Clinic. For more information on other local testing sites, go to www.COVIDTest.TDEM.Texas.gov.
Wednesday’s geographical case totals are listed below with the percentage of total county positives in parentheses:
▪ Huntsville: 770 (58.51%)
• New Waverly: 11 (0.84%)
• Riverside: 4 (0.3%)
• Precinct 1: 123 (9.35%)
• Precinct 2: 79 (6%)
• Precinct 3: 165 (12.54%)
• Precinct 4: 100 (7.6%)
