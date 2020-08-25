Texas reported 6,091 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and another 181 deaths from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
State health officials issued the counts after saying earlier that testing data was not updated Monday because of “a network outage affecting multiple state agencies."
A Texas Department of State Health Services spokesman said only testing numbers were affected, not case or fatality counts, but he could not give more information on the network outage.
Walker County added 22 new community cases to its total, which now stands at 3,761 cases and 46 deaths since the first case in the coronavirus pandemic was recorded locally on March 22. Approximately 60 percent of the cases have come from offenders within the county’s seven state-run prisons.
Officials with Sam Houston State University have also confirmed 116 cases of COVID-19 from members of the university faculty, staff or student population.
Texas has reported a total of 586,730 virus cases and 11,576 deaths, although the true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
State health officials estimated there are 108,604 active cases of the virus and that 466,550 people have recovered. Walker County has 951 active community cases and 42 active TDCJ offender cases, according to the Walker County Office of Emergency Management.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
