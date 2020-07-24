Walker County has received “successful” status from the Texas Secretary of State’s Office for its countywide polling place program, according to a Friday news release from the county elections office.
The program, which has been championed by Walker County Election Officer Diana McRae since 2019, allows eligible voters to cast their ballot at any polling location in the county on election day.
The approval comes two months after Walker County Commissioners Court unanimously approved a request from the election’s office to apply to the Texas Secretary of State for “successful” status.
Participation in the program will also see the county close five polling places, leaving 11 locations open across the county, which McRae says will be a great benefit since some polling locations do not allow for social distancing.
Early voting for the general election will take place Oct. 19-30 at the Walker County Storm Shelter. If a voter is 65 years of age or older on Election Day, has a disability, is confined in jail, or will be outside the county during early voting hours and on Election Day, the voter can apply to vote by mail.
Voters can find more information on the Countywide Polling Place Program by visiting co.walker.tx.us and click on elections or by calling the Walker County Elections office at 936-436-4959.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.