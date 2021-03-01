Walker County could still be a few weeks away from large-scale vaccination efforts.
Officials from the Walker County Office of Emergency Management said Monday that the creation of a vaccination hub is still in the hands of the Department of State Health Services.
“They’re (DSHS) not going to approve another vaccination hub for a couple of weeks, but we have everything in place and ready to go when we get the call,” said Butch Davis, the emergency management coordinator for Walker County.
However, providers in Walker County continue to receive small allotments. But, as Davis noted on Monday, many have long waitlists.
According to the Department of State Health Services, five area providers were scheduled to receive new allotments on Monday, accounting for 1,400 doses. The Huntsville Fire Department, Sam Houston State Student Health Services and the TDCJ Goree Unit also received an allotment.
As of Monday afternoon, approximately 3.2 percent of the county has been fully vaccinated, with an additional 3.5 percent of the population receiving at least the first dose.
Texas providers swiftly resumed vaccination following last week’s winter storms and have now administered more than 5 million doses. More than 3.3 million people have received at least one dose, and almost 1.7 million are fully vaccinated.
In addition to the first doses mentioned above, the state is ordering 429,600 doses intended as the second dose for people first vaccinated a few weeks ago. DSHS automatically orders second doses to arrive at providers in the week they can be administered, so they will be available when needed. People should be able to return to the same provider to receive their second dose within six weeks of getting the first.
Texas continues to vaccinate health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities, people 65 and older and those with medical conditions that put them at greater risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.
On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine. Early indications are that Texas could receive an initial supply of more than 200,000 doses of the single-dose vaccine.
More information on the COVID-19 vaccine can be found at dshs.texas.gov/covidvaccine.
