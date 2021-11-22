Huntsville Police Department

Nov. 19

7100 SH-75 S. — Minor auto wreck.

249 IH-45 S. — Animal bite.

2500 blk. Montgomery Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

5020 Sam Houston Ave. — Suspicious incident.

141 IH-45 — Theft.

Nov. 20

2455 Montgomery Rd. — Assault.

2955 Mimosa Ln. — Domestic dispute.

500 blk. IH-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

1500 blk. 11th Street — Major auto wreck.

3151 Old Houston Rd. — Building burglary.

500 IH-45 N. — Assisting other agency.

Nov. 21

Avenue H/ Thomason St. — Major auto wreck.

2000 Sycamore Ave. — Criminal mischief.

2451 Lake Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.

2615 El Toro — Harassment.

218 FM 980 — Shooting.

Smither Rd./ IH-45 — Major auto wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Nov. 19

3102 IH-45 S. — Domestic dispute.

Jackson Rd./ Louellen Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

75 Booker Rd. — Disturbance.

7 Tall Timbers — Theft.

937 Lonestar Rd. — Theft.

245 Keeland Dr. — Domestic dispute.

7 Walker Dr. — Domestic dispute.

Nov. 20

16 FM 2296 — Burglary.

120 Magnolia Ln. — Forgery.

5 Lake Rd. — Criminal trespass.

425 Timber Creek St. — Burglary.

3102 IH-45 N. — Minor auto wreck.

17 Cyntolyn St. — Domestic dispute.

Nov. 21

49 Dorrell Rd. — Vehicle burglary.

60 Thomas Spur — Criminal mischief.

252 Hawthorne Rd. — Theft.

155 Tafelski Rd. — Criminal trespass.

2900 SH-19 — Theft.

Walker County Jail Docket

Nov. 19

Gerardo Gomez — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), unlawful carrying a weapon.

Alexis R. Gonzales Zagal — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), unlawful carrying a weapon.

Ashley K. Fisher — Fraud use/ possession of identifying information.

Nov. 20

James C. Smith — Assault causing bodily injury.

James H. Johnson — Criminal mischief, failure to appear (8 counts).

Juan A. Gomez — DWI third or more (2 counts).

Nov. 21

Aranda Cortes — Assault by contact.

Marlon A. Banegas Flores — Smuggling a person (2 counts), tampering with a government record.

Nov. 22

Elliott B. Dowell — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, engaging in criminal activity (2 counts), forgery of financial instrument. 

