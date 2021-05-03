Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

April 30

SH-75 N / 11th Street — Major auto wreck

223 SH-75 N. — Theft.

Cline St. / Montgomery Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

11th St & Pecan Dr. — Minor auto wreck.

Lake Rd & Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.

641 SH-75 N. — Theft of service.

May 1

1310 19-1/2 St. — Assault.

160 IH-45 S. — Suspicious incident.

Sam Houston Ave. & Avenue I — Failure to stop and give information.

2101 Sycamore Ave. — Domestic dispute.

3008 Old Houston Rd. — Domestic dispute.

1101 University Ave. — Theft.

1310 19th- ½ St. — Criminal mischief.

1310 19- ½ St. — Violation of protective order.

2501 Lake Rd. — Assisting other agency.

312 Sara Ln. — Assault (family violence).

1301 Nottingham St. — Suspicious activity.

104 IH-45 S. — Found property.

May 2

1000 blk SH-19 — Assisting other agency.

3209 Powell Rd. — Violation of protective order.

120 Sara Ln. — Domestic dispute.

22nd Street/ Avenue S — Found property.

639 SH-75 N. — Found property.

1020-B MLK — Theft.

145-124 Essex — Assault.

1702 11th St. — Failure to stop and give information.

1477 River Oaks Dr. — Overdose.

May 3

800 IH-45 N. — Assault.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

April 30

SH-30 W./ FM 3179 — Minor auto wreck.

3925 SH-30 W. — Missing person.

2272 US 190 — Criminal trespass.

40 Lake Falls Ln. — Theft.

9 Lacee Ln. — Sexual offenses.

155 Tafelski Rd. — Theft.

3925 SH-30 W. — Stolen vehicle/ criminal mischief.

77 Hostetter Rd. — Criminal trespass.

72 Old Midway Rd. — Disturbance.

May 1

1700 IH-45 N. — Major auto wreck.

16 Pine Tree Rd. — Domestic dispute.

255 Hardy Bottom Rd. — Domestic dispute.

12 Annie Ln. — Criminal mischief.

98 Southwood Forest Rd. — Theft.

83 William Thomas Rd. — Assault.

5 Brandon Rd. — Disturbance.

26 Branch Ln. — Assault.

May 2

717 FM 2821 — Assault.

818 Tafelski Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

May 3

602 FM 1696 W. — Disturbance.

9317 SH-75 S. — Commercial fire.

Walker County Jail Docket

April 30

Deontrae Womack — Public intoxication.

Savion Justice — Public intoxication.

Vonice L. King — Assault of a public servant.

Aaron N. Cooper — Terroristic threat.

Jency R. Gray — Criminal trespass.

Brandon L. Alms — Public intoxication.

Jermaine A. Morris — Assault causing bodily injury, assault of a pregnant person.

May 1

Jose A. Ramirez — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), possession of marijuana.

Indalecio Garcia-Gonzales — DWI.

Michael A. Kelley — Assault.

Patricia W. Otteson — Theft.

Bonnie C. Harden — Assault, possession of a controlled substance.

May 2

Tanessa J. Lewis — Continuous violence against the family, injury to a child, elderly or disable.

Martin D. Sherwood Jr. — Assault.

Finea K. Kohl — Public intoxication.

May 3

Shawnna M. Willingham — Theft (3 counts). 

Tags

Trending Video