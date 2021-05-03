Huntsville Police Department
April 30
SH-75 N / 11th Street — Major auto wreck
223 SH-75 N. — Theft.
Cline St. / Montgomery Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
11th St & Pecan Dr. — Minor auto wreck.
Lake Rd & Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.
641 SH-75 N. — Theft of service.
May 1
1310 19-1/2 St. — Assault.
160 IH-45 S. — Suspicious incident.
Sam Houston Ave. & Avenue I — Failure to stop and give information.
2101 Sycamore Ave. — Domestic dispute.
3008 Old Houston Rd. — Domestic dispute.
1101 University Ave. — Theft.
1310 19th- ½ St. — Criminal mischief.
1310 19- ½ St. — Violation of protective order.
2501 Lake Rd. — Assisting other agency.
312 Sara Ln. — Assault (family violence).
1301 Nottingham St. — Suspicious activity.
104 IH-45 S. — Found property.
May 2
1000 blk SH-19 — Assisting other agency.
3209 Powell Rd. — Violation of protective order.
120 Sara Ln. — Domestic dispute.
22nd Street/ Avenue S — Found property.
639 SH-75 N. — Found property.
1020-B MLK — Theft.
145-124 Essex — Assault.
1702 11th St. — Failure to stop and give information.
1477 River Oaks Dr. — Overdose.
May 3
800 IH-45 N. — Assault.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
April 30
SH-30 W./ FM 3179 — Minor auto wreck.
3925 SH-30 W. — Missing person.
2272 US 190 — Criminal trespass.
40 Lake Falls Ln. — Theft.
9 Lacee Ln. — Sexual offenses.
155 Tafelski Rd. — Theft.
3925 SH-30 W. — Stolen vehicle/ criminal mischief.
77 Hostetter Rd. — Criminal trespass.
72 Old Midway Rd. — Disturbance.
May 1
1700 IH-45 N. — Major auto wreck.
16 Pine Tree Rd. — Domestic dispute.
255 Hardy Bottom Rd. — Domestic dispute.
12 Annie Ln. — Criminal mischief.
98 Southwood Forest Rd. — Theft.
83 William Thomas Rd. — Assault.
5 Brandon Rd. — Disturbance.
26 Branch Ln. — Assault.
May 2
717 FM 2821 — Assault.
818 Tafelski Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
May 3
602 FM 1696 W. — Disturbance.
9317 SH-75 S. — Commercial fire.
Walker County Jail Docket
April 30
Deontrae Womack — Public intoxication.
Savion Justice — Public intoxication.
Vonice L. King — Assault of a public servant.
Aaron N. Cooper — Terroristic threat.
Jency R. Gray — Criminal trespass.
Brandon L. Alms — Public intoxication.
Jermaine A. Morris — Assault causing bodily injury, assault of a pregnant person.
May 1
Jose A. Ramirez — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), possession of marijuana.
Indalecio Garcia-Gonzales — DWI.
Michael A. Kelley — Assault.
Patricia W. Otteson — Theft.
Bonnie C. Harden — Assault, possession of a controlled substance.
May 2
Tanessa J. Lewis — Continuous violence against the family, injury to a child, elderly or disable.
Martin D. Sherwood Jr. — Assault.
Finea K. Kohl — Public intoxication.
May 3
Shawnna M. Willingham — Theft (3 counts).
