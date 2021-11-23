Huntsville Police Department

Nov. 22

2353 Avenue M — Criminal mischief.

201 Pronghorn Dr. — Theft.

Avenue E/ 13th Street — Suspicious activity.

3300 Pine Grove Dr. — Theft.

1375 SH-75 N. — Forgery.

281 IH-45 S. — Criminal mischief.

Nov. 23

1111 8th Street — Suspicious activity.

1335 Smith Dr. — Burglary of a motor vehicle.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Nov. 22

717 FM 2821 W. — Criminal trespass.

6462 FM 1374 — Criminal mischief.

9 Meadow Link — Criminal trespass.

717 FM 2821 W. — Theft.

62 Jackson Rd. — Forgery.

6 Oak Bend Dr. — Forgery.

75 Booker Rd. — Theft.

1643 SH-75 N. — Theft.

156 Ranch Acres Dr. — Domestic dispute.

2199 FM 1696 W. — Shooting.

Nov. 23

3205 IH-45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.

Walker County Jail Docket

Nov. 22

Elliott B. Dowell — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, engaging in criminal activity (2 counts), forgery of financial instrument.

Kylie R. Lavergne — Engaging in organized criminal activity.

Brooke N. Kelley — Assault causing bodily injury, assault of a peace officer, assault of a public servant.

Timothy M. Mitchell — Unauthorized use of a vehicle (bond surrender).

Frederick Switzer — Assault causing bodily injury.

Nov. 23

Adalia M. Lowe — Forgery of a financial instrument. 

