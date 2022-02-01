Huntsville Police Department

Jan. 31

6000 block of SH 75 – Unattended death.

SH 30 & IH 45 – Minor wreck.

1500 11th St – Minor wreck.

515 FM 2821 – Found property.

3100 SH 30 – Minor wreck.

2523 Ave M – Failure to stop and give identification.

2100 block of Sycamore – Sexual assault.

Walker County Sheriff’s Department

Jan. 31

132 Leila Ln – Theft.

717-500 FM 2821 W – Sexual assault.

Walker County Jail Docket

Jan. 31

Heather Dorsey – Possession of a controlled substance.

Jennie Leblanc – Credit card or debit card abuse.

Sharionna Marvaneisha Mathews – Possession of marijuana.

Donny Wayne Adams – Credit card or debit card abuse.

Tags

Trending Video