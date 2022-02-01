Huntsville Police Department
Jan. 31
6000 block of SH 75 – Unattended death.
SH 30 & IH 45 – Minor wreck.
1500 11th St – Minor wreck.
515 FM 2821 – Found property.
3100 SH 30 – Minor wreck.
2523 Ave M – Failure to stop and give identification.
2100 block of Sycamore – Sexual assault.
Walker County Sheriff’s Department
Jan. 31
132 Leila Ln – Theft.
717-500 FM 2821 W – Sexual assault.
Walker County Jail Docket
Jan. 31
Heather Dorsey – Possession of a controlled substance.
Jennie Leblanc – Credit card or debit card abuse.
Sharionna Marvaneisha Mathews – Possession of marijuana.
Donny Wayne Adams – Credit card or debit card abuse.
