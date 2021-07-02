Huntsville Police Department
June 30
1616 Avenue R — Domestic dispute.
500 IH-45 — Forgery.
1300 11th Street — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
2456 Montgomery Rd. — Assault.
July 1
613 IH-45 — Aggravated robbery.
136 Ravenwood Village — Criminal mischief.
141 IH-45 — Found property.
2526 Montgomery Rd. — Found property.
446 Ryans Ferry — Criminal mischief.
1610 Avenue O — Criminal mischief.
1427 Sam Houston Ave. — Assault.
July 2
3209 Powell Rd. — Violation of protective order.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
June 30
35 Pine Ave. — Animal bite.
39 Cypress Glenn — Criminal trespass.
3196 IH-45 N. — Stolen vehicle.
717 FM 2821 W. — Domestic dispute.
78 Hidden Creek Dr. — Disturbance.
July 1
500 11th Street — Commercial fire.
717 FM 2821 W. — Warrant service.
161 Powell Rd. — Animal abuse.
157 Hill Top Ln. — Disturbance.
July 2
209 Duke Rd. — Terroristic threat.
655 FM 2821 W. — Warrant service.
Walker County Jail Docket
June 30
Tonya M. Carrington — DWI.
Claudio F. Torres Gonzalez — Public intoxication.
Charles A. Corley Jr. — DWI.
Darcy N. Tarrillion — Abandon/ endanger a child.
Adrian S. Martin — Possession of a controlled substance.
Wendell M. Rodgers — Assault family/ household member.
Daniel A. Gribble — DWI.
Lauren Langley — DWI.
July 1
Jason M. Odonoghue — Assault causing bodily injury.
Barry E. Ward — Public intoxication.
John D. Vanwassehnova — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Trinidad D. Gonzalez — Delivery of marijuana (50 lbs. to 2,000 lbs.)
Johnny R. Phillips — Sexual assault.
Byron L. Warren — Continuous violence against the family.
July 2
Uzezi S. Omakor — Assault causing bodily injury.
Casey T. Ladner — Public intoxication.
