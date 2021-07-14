Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

July 12

141 IH 45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

200 SH 75 S. — Major auto wreck.

1300-3309 Smither Dr. — Animal bite.

108 Kyle Dr. — Failure to stop and give information.

SH19 / SH30 E. — Minor auto wreck.

7629 SH-75 S. — Criminal mischief.

1104 Sleepy Hollow Cir. — Criminal trespass.

215 IH-45 N. — Failure to stop and give information.

141 IH-45 S. — Theft.

1220 11th Street — Theft.

July 13

University Ave. — Sexual assault.

Bluebird Ln./ Fish Hatchery Rd. — Found property.

1420 14th Street — Display intimate material.

1335 Smither Dr. — Criminal mischief.

655 FM 2821 W. — Found property.

24 Howard Cir. — Assault.

632 Cherry Hills Dr. — Commercial burglary.

2615 El Toro — Assault.

1004 Pecan Dr. — Theft.

1303 Avenue E — Domestic dispute.

700 FM 2821 W. — Major auto wreck.

900 blk. McLeod Dr. — Sexual assault.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

July 12

1658 SH-75 N. — Stolen vehicle.

IH-45 S./ Park Road 40 — Minor auto wreck.

FM 2296/ US 190 — Animal abuse.

206 SH-75 N. — Major auto wreck.

July 13

8 FM 2296 — Domestic dispute.

5980 FM 1374 — Criminal Trespass.

82 FM 2693 E. — Terroristic threat.

700 FM 2821 W. — Minor auto wreck.

245 Booker Rd. — Theft.

Walker County Jail Docket

July 12

Jaycee M. Parker — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Quatavia L. Berotte — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Rose M. Lucia — DWI.

Tracy L. Edwards — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance.

George M. Gloria Jr. — Theft of mail.

Nathaniel T. Holoman — Possession of a controlled substance, tampering with fabricating physical evidence.

July 13

Timothy Dennis Jr. — Assault causing bodily injury.

Rodger A. Valenzuela — Possession of dangerous drug (bond forfeiture).

Hector Canales Jr. — DWI, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

July 14

Robert L. Brown — Assault of a family/ household member with impeding breath. 

