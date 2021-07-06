Huntsville Police Department

July 2

3209 Powell Rd. — Violation of protective order.

226 Avenue M — Theft.

757 Sabrina Ln. — Domestic dispute.

849 IH-45 S. — Theft.

102 Earl Rd. — Vehicle burglary.

2406 Sam Houston Ave. — Welfare concern.

904 Oak Dr. — Theft.

July 3

141 IH-45 S. — Theft.

US 190/ Sycamore Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

7th Street / Sycamore Ave. — Minor auto wreck, welfare concern.

Lakeview Manor — Unattended death.

1616 Avenue R — Domestic dispute.

1016 Elm Avenue — Harassment.

1200

July 4

148 Ih-45 S. — Sexual assault.

2523 Avenue M — Domestic dispute.

620 Hickory Dr. — Vehicle burglary.

774 SH-19 — Domestic dispute.

1200 blk. 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.

486 SH-75 N. — Domestic dispute.

12 Howard Cr. — Child abuse.

2615 El Toro — Domestic dispute.

333 US 190 — Domestic dispute.

100 Pine Hill — Evading arrest.

519 Cline St. — Failure to stop and give information.

July 5

300 FM 2821 — Domestic dispute.

102 Ross St. — Theft.

1412 15th Street — Stolen vehicle.

2424 Montgomery Rd. — Criminal mischief.

7684 SH-75 — Burglary.

141 IH-45 S. — Theft.

3000 Hwy. 30 W. — Minor auto wreck.

2424 Montgomery Rd. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

July 2

209 Duke Rd. — Terroristic threat.

655 FM 2821 W. — Warrant service.

655 FM 2821 W. — Assault.

5 Wood Forest Dr. — Sexual offenses.

6505 FM 1374 — Theft.

29 Edgewood Dr. — Domestic dispute.

July 3

4 Issac Ln. — Minor auto wreck.

155 Tafelski Rd. — Theft.

117 Fishermans Trl. — Domestic dispute.

July 4

30 Yolanda St. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Jail Docket

July 2

Uzezi S. Omakor — Assault causing bodily injury.

Casey T. Ladner — Public intoxication.

Wilburn C. Chad — DWI.

Micah H. Emerson — Assault causing bodily injury.

Amador Ramirez — DWI.

Heather L. Barrett — Terroristic threat.

Pedro A. Avila — DWI.

Dorine D. Maize — Possession of marijuana.

July 3

Hunter L. Thompson — Public intoxication.

Nikita D. O’Bryant — Public intoxication.

Shavondra Lewis — Theft.

Quantera C. Owens — Possession of marijuana.

George S. Baldwin — Public intoxication.

John T. Dymond — Possession of a controlled substance (4 counts), possession of marijuana.

July 4

Kathlynn L. Slay — Assault causing bodily injury, public intoxication.

Tenita T. Harrison — Resisting arrest search or transport.

Theresa Underhile — Evading arrest or detention.

Isaiah Vasquez — Possession of marijuana.

Wezley Bass — Assault causing bodily injury.

Maria F. Avila — Assault causing bodily injury.

Crag A. Mims — Criminal trespass.

July 5

McGregory Green — Forgery of a financial instrument.

Chelsey L. Phares — Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mary L. Rangel — DWI.

James E. Pipkin — Assault causing bodily injury.

Jimmie J. Humphries — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), failure to identify as a fugitive, display fictitious license plate, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana.

Kyle Smith — Resisting arrest.

July 6

Jasmine C. Hill — Criminal mischief.

 

