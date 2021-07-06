Huntsville Police Department
July 2
3209 Powell Rd. — Violation of protective order.
226 Avenue M — Theft.
757 Sabrina Ln. — Domestic dispute.
849 IH-45 S. — Theft.
102 Earl Rd. — Vehicle burglary.
2406 Sam Houston Ave. — Welfare concern.
904 Oak Dr. — Theft.
July 3
141 IH-45 S. — Theft.
US 190/ Sycamore Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
7th Street / Sycamore Ave. — Minor auto wreck, welfare concern.
Lakeview Manor — Unattended death.
1616 Avenue R — Domestic dispute.
1016 Elm Avenue — Harassment.
1200
July 4
148 Ih-45 S. — Sexual assault.
2523 Avenue M — Domestic dispute.
620 Hickory Dr. — Vehicle burglary.
774 SH-19 — Domestic dispute.
1200 blk. 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.
486 SH-75 N. — Domestic dispute.
12 Howard Cr. — Child abuse.
2615 El Toro — Domestic dispute.
333 US 190 — Domestic dispute.
100 Pine Hill — Evading arrest.
519 Cline St. — Failure to stop and give information.
July 5
300 FM 2821 — Domestic dispute.
102 Ross St. — Theft.
1412 15th Street — Stolen vehicle.
2424 Montgomery Rd. — Criminal mischief.
7684 SH-75 — Burglary.
141 IH-45 S. — Theft.
3000 Hwy. 30 W. — Minor auto wreck.
2424 Montgomery Rd. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
July 2
209 Duke Rd. — Terroristic threat.
655 FM 2821 W. — Warrant service.
655 FM 2821 W. — Assault.
5 Wood Forest Dr. — Sexual offenses.
6505 FM 1374 — Theft.
29 Edgewood Dr. — Domestic dispute.
July 3
4 Issac Ln. — Minor auto wreck.
155 Tafelski Rd. — Theft.
117 Fishermans Trl. — Domestic dispute.
July 4
30 Yolanda St. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Jail Docket
July 2
Uzezi S. Omakor — Assault causing bodily injury.
Casey T. Ladner — Public intoxication.
Wilburn C. Chad — DWI.
Micah H. Emerson — Assault causing bodily injury.
Amador Ramirez — DWI.
Heather L. Barrett — Terroristic threat.
Pedro A. Avila — DWI.
Dorine D. Maize — Possession of marijuana.
July 3
Hunter L. Thompson — Public intoxication.
Nikita D. O’Bryant — Public intoxication.
Shavondra Lewis — Theft.
Quantera C. Owens — Possession of marijuana.
George S. Baldwin — Public intoxication.
John T. Dymond — Possession of a controlled substance (4 counts), possession of marijuana.
July 4
Kathlynn L. Slay — Assault causing bodily injury, public intoxication.
Tenita T. Harrison — Resisting arrest search or transport.
Theresa Underhile — Evading arrest or detention.
Isaiah Vasquez — Possession of marijuana.
Wezley Bass — Assault causing bodily injury.
Maria F. Avila — Assault causing bodily injury.
Crag A. Mims — Criminal trespass.
July 5
McGregory Green — Forgery of a financial instrument.
Chelsey L. Phares — Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mary L. Rangel — DWI.
James E. Pipkin — Assault causing bodily injury.
Jimmie J. Humphries — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), failure to identify as a fugitive, display fictitious license plate, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana.
Kyle Smith — Resisting arrest.
July 6
Jasmine C. Hill — Criminal mischief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.