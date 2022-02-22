Huntsville Police Department
Feb. 21
404 IH 45 S – Theft.
141 IH 45 S – Domestic assault.
5020 Sam Houston Ave – Catalytic converter theft.
110 Memorial Hospital Dr – Assisted with transport of a prisoner.
231 IH 45 S – Theft.
300 US 190 – Stolen vehicle.
2608 El Toro – Theft.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 18
358 FM 1791 – Criminal trespass.
147 Scott Rd – Credit card abuse.
3925 SH 30 W – Suspicious vehicle.
100 Hawthorne Rd – Suspicious vehicle.
FM 247 / John Kay Rd – Major wreck.
2500 IH 45 N – Minor wreck.
52 Frank Cloud Rd – Theft.
7 Walker Ln – Credit card abuse.
Feb. 19
2900 IH 45 N – Major wreck.
3850 SH 19 – Suspicious vehicle.
Hawthorne Rd / Whispering Pine – Suspicious vehicle.
3070 SH 19 – Theft.
Olde Oaks Dr / Mossback St – Shots heard.
Piney Woods Rd / Old Johnson Farm Rd – Grass fire.
1295 US 190 – Domestic.
1295 US 190 – Theft and criminal trespass.
143 FS RD 233 – Runaway juvenile.
1536 Fish Hatchery Rd – Civil dispute.
Langley Rd / FM 247 – Shots heard.
48 Piney Point Rd – Civil dispute.
Feb. 20
78 Hidden Creek Dr – Domestic.
Cedar Hill Rd – Shots heard.
37 Piney Point Rd – Suspicious person.
14-3 Marina Pt – Civil dispute.
9312 SH 75 S – Terroristic threat.
SH 75 S / SH 150 W – Minor wreck.
210-5208 SH 75 N – Domestic.
80 Bird Farm Rd – Shots heard.
36 Phelps Rd – Criminal mischief.
104 Robin Dr – Assault.
27 Shannon St – Terroristic threat.
Feb. 21
355 FM 2929 – EMS trauma.
Wallace Rd / FM 2628 – Stolen vehicle.
412 Graham Rd – Forgery.
31 Brazil Blvd – Theft.
Feb. 22
114 FM 247 – Suspicious vehicle.
23 Ashworth Rd – Burglary of a vehicle.
Roberts Rd / FM 1696 W – Stolen vehicle.
Walker County Jail Docket
Feb. 21
Glyntasia Jenkins – County warrant.
Devin Harrison – Theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kenneth Barger – Possession of a controlled substance and criminal trespass.
Angela Victoria – Criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia.
