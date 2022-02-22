Huntsville Police Department

Feb. 21

404 IH 45 S – Theft.

141 IH 45 S – Domestic assault.

5020 Sam Houston Ave – Catalytic converter theft.

110 Memorial Hospital Dr – Assisted with transport of a prisoner.

231 IH 45 S – Theft.

300 US 190 – Stolen vehicle.

2608 El Toro – Theft.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 18

358 FM 1791 – Criminal trespass.

147 Scott Rd – Credit card abuse.

3925 SH 30 W – Suspicious vehicle.

100 Hawthorne Rd – Suspicious vehicle.

FM 247 / John Kay Rd – Major wreck.

2500 IH 45 N – Minor wreck.

52 Frank Cloud Rd – Theft.

358 FM 1791 – Criminal trespass.

7 Walker Ln – Credit card abuse.

147 Scott Rd – Credit card abuse.

Feb. 19

2900 IH 45 N – Major wreck.

3850 SH 19 – Suspicious vehicle.

Hawthorne Rd / Whispering Pine – Suspicious vehicle.

3070 SH 19 – Theft.

Olde Oaks Dr / Mossback St – Shots heard.

Piney Woods Rd / Old Johnson Farm Rd – Grass fire.

1295 US 190 – Domestic.

1295 US 190 – Theft and criminal trespass.

143 FS RD 233 – Runaway juvenile.

1536 Fish Hatchery Rd – Civil dispute.

Langley Rd / FM 247 – Shots heard.

48 Piney Point Rd – Civil dispute.

Feb. 20

78 Hidden Creek Dr – Domestic.

Cedar Hill Rd – Shots heard.

37 Piney Point Rd – Suspicious person.

14-3 Marina Pt – Civil dispute.

9312 SH 75 S – Terroristic threat.

SH 75 S / SH 150 W – Minor wreck.

210-5208 SH 75 N – Domestic.

80 Bird Farm Rd – Shots heard.

36 Phelps Rd – Criminal mischief.

104 Robin Dr – Assault.

27 Shannon St – Terroristic threat.

Feb. 21

355 FM 2929 – EMS trauma.

Wallace Rd / FM 2628 – Stolen vehicle.

412 Graham Rd – Forgery.

31 Brazil Blvd – Theft.

Feb. 22

114 FM 247 – Suspicious vehicle.

23 Ashworth Rd – Burglary of a vehicle.

Roberts Rd / FM 1696 W – Stolen vehicle.

Walker County Jail Docket

Feb. 21

Glyntasia Jenkins – County warrant.

Devin Harrison – Theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kenneth Barger – Possession of a controlled substance and criminal trespass.

Angela Victoria – Criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia.

