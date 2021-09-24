Huntsville Police Department

Sept. 22

11th Street/ SH-75 N. — Failure to stop and give information.

1548 11th Street — Vehicle burglary.

5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Vehicle burglary.

207 IH-45 — Theft.

100 blk. Pine Hill Rd. — Unattended death.

700 Avenue M — Minor auto wreck.

2201 Bobby K. Marks — Theft.

1400 Nottingham Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

1351 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.

Sept. 23

2500 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

104 IH-45 — Minor auto wreck.

2521 Crosstimbers Rd. — Criminal mischief.

130 IH-45 S. — Theft.

285 IH-45 — Minor auto wreck.

400 IH-45 S. — Failure to identify.

800 10th Street — Robbery.

Sept. 24

200 blk. SH-75 — Sexual assault.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Sept. 22

13 Pine Lake Ln. — Criminal trespass.

918 11th St. — Domestic dispute.

53 Arnell Kelly Rd. — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

136 Shorewood Dr. — Domestic dispute.

Sept. 23

116 Wood Farm Rd. — Stolen vehicle.

2620 IH-45 S. — Theft.

1015 Wood Farm Rd. — Theft.

23 Walker Ln. — Criminal mischief.

FM 980/ FM 3454 — Criminal mischief.

9317 SH-75 S. — Disturbance.

27 Phelps Slab Rd. — Domestic dispute.

72 Erin Dr. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Jail Docket

Sept. 22

Oscar D. Quintanilla — Assault causing bodily injury (family violence).

Trey C. Wickersham — DWI, possession of a controlled substance.

Jaden L. Crossland — Engaging in organized criminal activity.

Dawayne L. Morning — Theft.

Alexis J. Henry — Possession of a controlled substance.

Sept. 23

William C. Hearne — Unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana.

Amanda E. Riles — Injury to child/ edlerly or disable with intent to bodily injury.

Jesus A. Gonzalez — Theft of property.

Alfredo Clemente — Theft of property.

Nation D. Branch — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (bond surrender).

Peter Harvey — Violation of a bond/ protective order.

Katrina Colbert — Aggravated assault of a date/ family member with weapon.

Oscar Mejorado — Assault causing bodily injury - family violence.

Sept. 24

Tina M. Gessell — Possession of a dangerous drug. 

