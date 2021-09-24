Huntsville Police Department
Sept. 22
11th Street/ SH-75 N. — Failure to stop and give information.
1548 11th Street — Vehicle burglary.
5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Vehicle burglary.
207 IH-45 — Theft.
100 blk. Pine Hill Rd. — Unattended death.
700 Avenue M — Minor auto wreck.
2201 Bobby K. Marks — Theft.
1400 Nottingham Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
1351 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.
Sept. 23
2500 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
104 IH-45 — Minor auto wreck.
2521 Crosstimbers Rd. — Criminal mischief.
130 IH-45 S. — Theft.
285 IH-45 — Minor auto wreck.
400 IH-45 S. — Failure to identify.
800 10th Street — Robbery.
Sept. 24
200 blk. SH-75 — Sexual assault.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 22
13 Pine Lake Ln. — Criminal trespass.
918 11th St. — Domestic dispute.
53 Arnell Kelly Rd. — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
136 Shorewood Dr. — Domestic dispute.
Sept. 23
116 Wood Farm Rd. — Stolen vehicle.
2620 IH-45 S. — Theft.
1015 Wood Farm Rd. — Theft.
23 Walker Ln. — Criminal mischief.
FM 980/ FM 3454 — Criminal mischief.
9317 SH-75 S. — Disturbance.
27 Phelps Slab Rd. — Domestic dispute.
72 Erin Dr. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Jail Docket
Sept. 22
Oscar D. Quintanilla — Assault causing bodily injury (family violence).
Trey C. Wickersham — DWI, possession of a controlled substance.
Jaden L. Crossland — Engaging in organized criminal activity.
Dawayne L. Morning — Theft.
Alexis J. Henry — Possession of a controlled substance.
Sept. 23
William C. Hearne — Unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana.
Amanda E. Riles — Injury to child/ edlerly or disable with intent to bodily injury.
Jesus A. Gonzalez — Theft of property.
Alfredo Clemente — Theft of property.
Nation D. Branch — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (bond surrender).
Peter Harvey — Violation of a bond/ protective order.
Katrina Colbert — Aggravated assault of a date/ family member with weapon.
Oscar Mejorado — Assault causing bodily injury - family violence.
Sept. 24
Tina M. Gessell — Possession of a dangerous drug.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.