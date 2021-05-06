Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

May 5

2937 Old Houston Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.

511 University Ave. — Criminal mischief.

1615 Sycamore Ave. — Criminal mischief.

1322 Sycamore Ave. — Burglary

129 IH-45 S. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

626 University Ave. — Assault.

2530 Sam Houston Ave. — Criminal mischief.

12th & University — Theft.

626 University Ave. — Domestic dispute.

Sam Houston Ave & 11th St. — Major auto wreck.

SH 30 W/ IH-45 — Minor auto wreck.

SH 30 W/ IH-45 — Minor auto wreck.

1500 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.

1310 19-½ Street — Burglary.

5020 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

May 5

Pavey Cir./ Lakeview Dr. — Shots heard.

14 Lake Falls Ln. — Theft.

1410 19-½ Street — Residential burglary.

286 Booker Rd. — Disturbance.

15 Mars Dr. — Theft.

14 Lakeview Rd. — Disturbance.

1100 IH-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

May 6

83 Jackson Rd. — Criminal trespass.

US 190/ E. Fork Dr. — Minor auto wreck.

SH-19/ Pratt Rd. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Jail Docket

May 5

Ryan Conrad — Possession of a controlled substance, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

John D. Davis — Possession of a controlled substance.

Dayshia Hodge — Public intoxication.

Lance E. Null — Terroristic threat.

Austin S. Osborne — Unauthorized absence from community corrections facility.

Kelton D. Archie — Violation bond/ protective order, evading arrest, false alarm or report.

Isaac X. Peralez — Abandon/ endanger child (criminal neglect) (2 counts), resisting arrest search or transport.

Rosa L. Vera — Abandon/ endanger child (criminal neglect) (2 counts), assault of a public servant, resisting arrest search or transport.

Gladys L. Ruffin — DWI, possession of a controlled substance, prohibited substance in correctional facility, no insurance, driving while licence invalid, failure to appear, DWI with child under 15.

May 6

Michael D. Wiley — Theft.

Heather L. Barrett — Public intoxication, possession of drug paraphenalia.

Bradley W. Beene — Public intoxication. 

Tags

Trending Video