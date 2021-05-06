Huntsville Police Department
May 5
2937 Old Houston Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.
511 University Ave. — Criminal mischief.
1615 Sycamore Ave. — Criminal mischief.
1322 Sycamore Ave. — Burglary
129 IH-45 S. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
626 University Ave. — Assault.
2530 Sam Houston Ave. — Criminal mischief.
12th & University — Theft.
626 University Ave. — Domestic dispute.
Sam Houston Ave & 11th St. — Major auto wreck.
SH 30 W/ IH-45 — Minor auto wreck.
1500 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.
1310 19-½ Street — Burglary.
5020 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
May 5
Pavey Cir./ Lakeview Dr. — Shots heard.
14 Lake Falls Ln. — Theft.
1410 19-½ Street — Residential burglary.
286 Booker Rd. — Disturbance.
15 Mars Dr. — Theft.
14 Lakeview Rd. — Disturbance.
1100 IH-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
May 6
83 Jackson Rd. — Criminal trespass.
US 190/ E. Fork Dr. — Minor auto wreck.
SH-19/ Pratt Rd. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Jail Docket
May 5
Ryan Conrad — Possession of a controlled substance, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
John D. Davis — Possession of a controlled substance.
Dayshia Hodge — Public intoxication.
Lance E. Null — Terroristic threat.
Austin S. Osborne — Unauthorized absence from community corrections facility.
Kelton D. Archie — Violation bond/ protective order, evading arrest, false alarm or report.
Isaac X. Peralez — Abandon/ endanger child (criminal neglect) (2 counts), resisting arrest search or transport.
Rosa L. Vera — Abandon/ endanger child (criminal neglect) (2 counts), assault of a public servant, resisting arrest search or transport.
Gladys L. Ruffin — DWI, possession of a controlled substance, prohibited substance in correctional facility, no insurance, driving while licence invalid, failure to appear, DWI with child under 15.
May 6
Michael D. Wiley — Theft.
Heather L. Barrett — Public intoxication, possession of drug paraphenalia.
Bradley W. Beene — Public intoxication.
