Huntsville Police Department
Nov. 29
605 11th Street — Vehicle burglary.
2715 Cedar Dr. — Theft.
2821 Lake Rd. — Criminal mischief.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 29
101 Comal Dr. — Residential fire.
4164 SH-30 W. — Vehicle burglary.
717 FM 2821 W. — Forgery.
65 Autumn Way — Residential burglary.
FM 2296/ SH-75 S. — Criminal mischief.
69 Murphy Farm Rd. — Theft.
1295 US 190 — Domestic dispute.
Nov. 30
2402 IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
Walker County Jail Docket
Nov. 29
Jeri L. Pratt — Assault causing bodily injury (family violence), continuous violence against the family.
George S. Baldwin — Failure to appear (2 counts), assault family violence, public intoxication.
Michael Binderup — Unattended use of vehicle (bond surrender).
Andrew Pimentel — Burglary of habitation (bond revocation).
Tina M. Gessell — Possession of dangerous drug (commitment).
Giovanni M. Martinez — Assault peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest search or transport.
