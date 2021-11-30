Huntsville Police Department

Nov. 29

605 11th Street — Vehicle burglary.

2715 Cedar Dr. — Theft.

2821 Lake Rd. — Criminal mischief.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Nov. 29

101 Comal Dr. — Residential fire.

4164 SH-30 W. — Vehicle burglary.

717 FM 2821 W. — Forgery.

65 Autumn Way — Residential burglary.

FM 2296/ SH-75 S. — Criminal mischief.

69 Murphy Farm Rd. — Theft.

1295 US 190 — Domestic dispute.

Nov. 30

2402 IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

Walker County Jail Docket

Nov. 29

Jeri L. Pratt — Assault causing bodily injury (family violence), continuous violence against the family.

George S. Baldwin — Failure to appear (2 counts), assault family violence, public intoxication.

Michael Binderup — Unattended use of vehicle (bond surrender).

Andrew Pimentel — Burglary of habitation (bond revocation).

Tina M. Gessell — Possession of dangerous drug (commitment).

Giovanni M. Martinez — Assault peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest search or transport. 

Tags

Trending Video